Man charged over August strip club parking lot shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged with a handful of felonies after a shootout outside a Fort Wayne strip club.

The Journal Gazette reports that 28-year-old Shomari Huckleberry, also known as Shomari Hardy, is charged with aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and an illegal weapons possession charge due to his status as a felon who was convicted of residential entry two years ago.

Police say the charges are over an August 16th shooting at Club 44, after which both Huckleberry and another man ended up at separate hospitals.

A witness says it started after an argument between the two men got them both kicked out of the club.