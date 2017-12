FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of beating a 2-year-old boy to death is now charged with murder.

Mitchell Lee Vanryn, 27, is charged with murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery, according to the Journal Gazette.

Vanryn is accused of beating Malakai Michael Garrett to death last week. The boy was dropped off at a Fort Wayne fire station before he later died at a local hospital.