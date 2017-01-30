Man charged in fatal 2016 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been charged in a fatal off-road vehicle crash that happened last September.

45-year-old John Stephenson is facing five charges, including drunk driving, after getting into a crash at 2am on September 23rd near the Fort Wayne International Airport. He was allegedly drunk with a blood alcohol level of twice the legal limit when he and 21-year-old Alex Tetzloff of Sandusky, Ohio went for a drive in a John Deer Gator vehicle. It ended up speeding into a ditch and overturning, killing Tetzloff.

The News-Sentinel reports this is actually the second time Johnson’s been involved in a fatal drunk driving crash; in 1995 he was sentenced to 6 years in prison for an October 1994 crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.