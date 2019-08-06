New Haven man facing attempted murder charge over weekend shooting

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man is now facing an attempted murder charge after a weekend shooting.

56-year-old Raul Espinosa was arrested Saturday after allegedly shooting a woman at the Glenridge Manor mobile home trailer park late Friday night, then engaging in a standoff with police that lasted several hours.

The standoff ended at about 4:40am, an hour after the Allen County SWAT team was called in.

The woman was treated at a local hospital and released, according to police.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the attempted murder charge was filed Monday.