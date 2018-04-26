Man breaks into home in Steuben County Wednesday, arrested and facing two felony charges

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested in Steuben County Wednesday after allegedly breaking into someone’s house.

Just before 5 p.m., Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Jimmerson Lake Lane in the Buena Vista area on report of an unwanted man inside their home.

Once at the scene, the homeowner reported that a man allegedly entered their home uninvited through a window. The homeowner then confronted him, and the man quickly left.

Police located the alleged perpetrator a short time later, who was identified as Dustin Allen Coleman, 28 of Fremont.

The Sheriff’s Office has received a string of reports of residential burglaries in the Buena Vista area since February 2018, and after an investigation, detectives located evidence linking Coleman to at least one of these alleged burglaries.

Coleman is booked in the Steuben County Jail, facing charges of residential burglary (level 4 felony) and residential entry (level 6 felony). He is held in lieu of a $13,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation.