Man barricades himself in mobile home and attempts to escape hospital

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – A man barricaded himself in his mobile home while having seizures Saturday afternoon.

New Haven Medics responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Moeller Road.

When the medics found the man in the bedroom, he grabbed a knife and said he wasn’t going with them. He then barricaded himself inside the bathroom.

Identified as 24-year-old Dalton Anspach of Fort Wayne, the man refused to communicate with officers from the New Haven Police Department once they were at the scene.

Officers tried to establish communication for over an hour before requesting help from the Allen County SWAT Team.

The SWAT Team went inside the home and Anspach was taken into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation, but attempted to escape.

Anspach was then taken to the Allen County Jail and is being charged with Resisting Law Enforcement.

The incident is still under investigation and additional charges may be pending.