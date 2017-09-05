Man barricades himself in home Monday, later arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested after barricading himself in a home on Tonawanda Drive Monday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a fight inside the home between a man and a woman around 11:00 p.m.

During the investigation, officers attempted to speak with the man, but he retreated into a back room, barricading himself.

After several attempts to convince the man to exit the home, officers had reason to believe he may be armed. The Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were brought to the scene.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m., the man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

No charges have been filed at this time and the incident remains under investigation.