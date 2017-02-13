Man attempts to rob Fort Wayne credit union

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating a failed robbery at a credit union in the southern part of the city.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News a black man walked into the Public Service Credit Union on Old Trail Road (map below) at about 12:30pm and gave the teller a handwritten note demanding cash. When the teller told the man she had to go to a different drawer for the money, he took off without getting any.

Police used a K9 unit to track the suspect but were unable to find him.

The suspect is in his late 40s, standing 6-feet tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds, and was wearing glasses, an orange hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans. If you see him or know anything about the robbery attempt, contact police.