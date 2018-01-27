Man arrested for outstanding warrants in Kosciusko County Saturday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested for outstanding warrants in Kosciusko County Saturday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., Pierceton Police received a tip on the whereabouts of a man wanted on multiple warrants. Following the tip, officers found him at the location reported, and after a short foot pursuit into a barn, were able to arrest him.

Jacob D. Anderson, 25 of Pierceton, was booked in the Kosciusko County Jail on outstanding warrants for failure to appear for sentencing with an original charge of Burglary, three misdemeanor failure to pay fines and costs of warrants, and one civil body attachment.