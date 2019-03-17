Man arrested on gun and drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested Saturday afternoon on gun and drug charges.

Police saw David Goodman, who was wanted on multiple active felony and misdemeanor warrants, go into a home in the 2600 block of Bowser Avenue just before 4:15 p.m.

Officers used a flash bang to coax Goodman out of the home. He was then arrested.

Police also noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside the home. After getting permission from the homeowner, a search discovered digital scales, unused plastic baggies, and containers that had allegedly held marijuana, 164 vape cartridges that contained THC, and a 9 mm handgun. That handgun had been reported stolen from a burglary in 2017.

Goodman is facing charges of dealing marijuana, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, two felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants. He is held without bond.