Man Arrested On Felony Firearms Possession Among Other Charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A traffic stop on Tuesday morning resulted in the arrest of one man. On Tuesday shortly after 4 A.M., Fort Wayne Police were on patrol in the 2400 block of South Clinton Street. where an officer saw a vehicle weaving lane to lane and then going notably under the speed limit. The officer initiated a traffic stop and saw that the driver was drinking from a liquor bottle and observed a handgun in possession of the driver.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle, but he refused. The officer later called for emergency assistance and upon the arrival of other officers, the driver was taken out by force due to his physical resistance. Rashad A. Jackson-Tatum was placed under arrest and faces charges of Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun-prior felony conviction w/in last 15 years, Theft of a Firearm, Resisting Law Enforcement: knowingly/intentionally forcibly resist/obstruct, and Driving while being Unlicensed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.