Man arrested on drug charges in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A Celina man is in custody on drug charges after he was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday night.

Kyle D. Houts, 38, was arrested just after 7 p.m. on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert County.

Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies say Houts was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. A search warrant also found more suspected drugs and a handgun.

Houts’ charges are pending review from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Celina Police Department assisted in the case.