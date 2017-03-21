Man arrested in major drug bust pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to six years in prison on drug charges.

31-year-old Fernando Guapo Garcia was arrested last August, alongside 16 other people, during a bust involving federal, state, and local police that broke up a major cocaine, meth and heroin ring.

Acting US Attorney Clifford Johnson tells WOWO News Garcia received 72 months in prison and 4 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possesion with intent to distribute controlled substances.

When police made the bust, they found more than 500 grams of cocaine and heroin, as well as a large amount of marijuana, meth, cash, and guns.