Man arrested for murder in July homicide case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have made an arrest in connection to a July 8 homicide on N. Coliseum Blvd.

Detectives along with the gang and violent crimes unit and US Marshals received a tip that Jeremiah Stevenson, 26 (pictured right above), was hiding in a home in the 3600 block of Winter Street.

Officers found Stevenson at that home and arrested him without incident last night.

Stevenson is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jean Emmanuel Duperat.

Earlier, officers had named Jessica Sexton (pictured left above) as a person of interest in the case.