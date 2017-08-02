Man arrested in 2016 drug raid sentenced to 8 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man arrested after Fort Wayne police held three drug raids in one day last year has been sentenced to 8 years in prison.

29-year-old Japheth Sims of Fort Wayne was sentenced Wednesday to 97 months in prison and 1 year of supervised release after pleading guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Sims was arrested on August 19th of 2016 when police, acting on a tip that Sims was dealing drugs out of an apartment on Broadway, searched the home and found “spice,” marijuana, and a .22-caliber revolver.

That raid led to a second raid at a nearby apartment that uncovered a number of firearms, a kevlar body armor vest, and even more drugs.