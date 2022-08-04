Man arrested after Tuesday morning pursuit in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Hudson man is held in the Steuben County Jail after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop Austin Ray German, 23, at just after 5:30 a.m. on CR 500 S near CR 225 W. The deputy reported that German was on a small motorcycle with no working lights. That’s when German allegedly fled westbound on CR 500 S and started a short chase until German left the road into a field in the 2700 block of West CR 500 S.

More officials responded and set up a perimeter. After a nearly three-hour search using a drone and K-9, German was found and taken into custody near the intersection of Ozark Street and West Street in Pleasant Lake by the Indiana State Police.

German was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one count of felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Steuben County for a probation violation. German remains held without bond on the probation violation pending his next court appearance.

Additional charges are pending. The incident remains under investigation.