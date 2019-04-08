Man arrested after three-hour standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in custody after a police standoff that took several hours to resolve this morning.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Chestnut Street, near the intersection with New Haven Avenue, a few minutes before 5am on reports of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, involving a weapon.

The woman managed to get out of the house before police arrived. The man barricaded himself in and wouldn’t come out and speak with police, so officers deployed a “chemical agent” into the home shortly before 8am.

He surrendered shortly after. Nobody was hurt. Police have not yet announced any charges.