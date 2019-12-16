Man arrested after police spot paper bag “license plate”

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A New York man arrested in Steuben County late last week is making national headlines for his license plate.

That’s because the “plate” was a paper grocery bag that had been drawn on with crayons.

ABC News reports that 20-year-old Joshua Lewis-Brown was on the side of the road tending to a flat tire along the I-80 Toll Road when a couple of Indiana State Troopers pulled over to help him. That’s when they spotted his handwritten license plate.

Further investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Lewis-Brown has been arrested for possession of stolen property and driving without a license.