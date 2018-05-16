Man arrested after police find woman’s body in Fort Wayne hotel room

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A woman is dead and a man is in custody after police made a grisly discovery at a Fort Wayne hotel last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the Relax Inn on West Coliseum Blvd at 10:58pm to perform a wellness check on someone staying in a room on the second floor. They found a woman’s body inside the room.

After interviewing several witnesses that were also guests at the hotel, police tracked down and arrested 35-year-old David Fabela in connection with the woman’s death on a preliminary charge of Felony Aggravated Battery.

The woman’s identity and official cause and manner of death will be released by the Allen County Coroner’s Office later.