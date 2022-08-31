Man arrested after holding woman, child inside home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after he held a woman and child in a bedroom during a domestic dispute Wednesday morning.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 5700 block of Alta Vista Court near Washington Center Road on the city’s northwest side at 7:19 a.m. Police say someone called dispatch that her friend sent her a video and told her that she was locked in her bedroom along with her child and that the door was barricaded.

Police say once Daniel Barlag, 32, realized the woman contacted police, he let the victims go.

Police say when they arrived on scene, the woman and her child were no longer in the home, but Barlag refused to come out. After multiple attempts were made to coax Barlag out of the home, police sent in the emergency services team, crisis response team and the air support unit. Police say the emergency services team got inside the home and Barlag then exited and surrendered.

No one was injured. Barlag was arrested and is facing a charge of felony criminal confinement.