Man Arrested After Holding Woman Against Her Will In East Fort Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has been taken into custody after holding a woman against her will in an East Fort Wayne home. Police responded to a 911 call from a residence on the 1000 block of East Berry Street at roughly 1:30 A.M. Wednesday morning. As crews arrived, dispatch received text messages from a victim, alleging that she had been battered and was being held against her will.

Once on scene, officers attempted to have the victim exit the residence voluntarily, but were advised she was unable too. Shortly after the tactical units from FWPD arrived, the adult female victim exited the home.

Numerous attempts were made to contact the suspect and have him exited voluntarily, but were unsuccessful. After countless failed attempts to get the suspect to willfully exit, gas was deployed. After the deployment of gas, 59-year-old David Span, Jr. exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

Span faces preliminary charges of: Criminal Confinement, Domestic Battery with an Active No Contact Order Protecting the Victim, Invasion of Privacy, Domestic Battery with a Prior Conviction, Domestic Battery Involving a Deadly Weapon.