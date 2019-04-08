Man arrested after chase from Ohio to Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Grabill man is facing charges after leading police on a chase from Hicksville, Ohio to Allen County.

26-year-old George Lincoln was arrested Sunday morning after a chase that started in the 700 block of High Street in Hicksville at about 3:42am, according to the Journal Gazette.

Lincoln was driving in the center of the road and when an officer tried to stop him, Lincoln hit the gas, reaching speeds of up to 100 miles per hour until reaching the intersection of Indiana 37 and Indiana 101 in Allen County.

Lincoln faces charges of failure to comply, operating while intoxicated, and driving left of center.