Man arrested after carjacking Goodwill truck and holding woman hostage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man was arrested after a stealing a Goodwill truck.

Police were called to the 3100 block of E. State Blvd. on a report of a carjacking just after 9:30 Monday morning. Fort Wayne Police say a man left the scene with a person possibly still in the truck at the time it was stolen.

The driver of the stolen truck, Rue Miller, 33 of Huntington, reportedly struck a vehicle in the parking lot before leaving, and then allegedly struck a Citilink bus near Hobson and Vance.

That’s when police say Miller got out of the truck with a fire extinguisher and tried to steal another car, but the driver wouldn’t budge. Miller then ran from that crash scene.

Not long after, police say the carjacker was holding someone hostage in the 3400 block of Eastwood Drive. A woman came out of her home when the man grabbed her by the neck. As police approached, Miller allegedly began yelling “kill me” at officers.

Miller eventually let the woman go after negotiators were called but refused to put down the fire extinguisher. After bean bags and a taser were used, Miller was arrested.

He was taken to a local hospital and was treated and released. The woman was not hurt. There were also no reported injuries from the other crashes.

Miller is facing preliminary charges of two counts of robbery, attempted robbery, felony theft, four counts of leaving the scene of an accident, kidnapping, criminal confinement and resisting law enforcement.

An investigation is still ongoing.