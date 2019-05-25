Man arrested after barricading himself with hostage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested following a barricade situation at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.

Police first received a call just before noon from a woman claiming to be threatened and held hostage by a man at an apartment in the 5000 block of Old Maysville Road.

When police arrived to the scene, the man threatened to kill them if they approached to apartment.

For approximately two hours, police attempted to coax the man out of the apartment alongside the Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team.

Just before 2 p.m., while the suspect was distracted at the front door, police were given the opportunity to enter the apartment from the rear and arrest him.

The hostage was not harmed.

Police plan to interview the suspect, and charges are pending.