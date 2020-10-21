Man arrested after attacking woman, barricading self inside apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man has been arrested on a number of charges after attacking a woman with a knife yesterday.

Police were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive at 6:34pm after 43-year-old Eric Smallwood, armed with a knife, allegedly attacked a woman there.

Police managed to get the woman out, but Smallwood barricaded himself in a bedroom. After trying to talk him out peacefully, police made their way in and eventually found him hiding in an attic.

He’s facing charges of invasion of privacy, strangulation, domestic battery, and domestic battery with a deadly weapon. The woman’s condition was not released.