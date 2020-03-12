Man appeals 60-year sentence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man convicted and sentenced on federal charges after police found bombs in his home plans to file an appeal.

The Journal Gazette reports that 39-year-old Shawn Bacon was sentenced yesterday to 60 years in prison on a number of charges after police say they found two bombs, almost two dozen guns – some of which were stolen – and pounds of drugs like cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine in his apartment back in December 2017.

His attorney has already filed a notice of appeal, without giving a reason.

US Attorney Thomas Kirsch says the sentence is meant to send a “strong message”.