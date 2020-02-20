Man appealing murder conviction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is appealing his conviction in a 2016 murder.

Quentin Stewart was convicted last year in the December 2016 shooting of 22-year-old Codi McCann outside of the State Bar and Grill in a drug robbery gone wrong. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

According to the Journal Gazette, Stewart has sent a letter to the judge who handed down that sentence, saying he didn’t do it, and claims the jury was biased against him because he’s black and the victim was white.

(The jury) “denied me life due to another person of different race losing his life,” the letter says.

Police say they found Stewart’s DNA on a gun that was used in the shooting.