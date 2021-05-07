Man and woman injured in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people were hospitalized after a shooting that happened on the south side of Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of McKinnie Avenue and South Monroe Street at around 7:45 pm after witnesses called to report gunshots.

They found a man and a woman, both with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers soon searched a nearby home on Hanna Street for a person of interest in the case, but the house was empty.

The investigation is ongoing. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.