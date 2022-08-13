Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning.

Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.

Officials say preliminary information reveals that Kurtis P. Puckett, 28, was trespassing on the property of a 52-year-old man. Puckett then allegedly attacked and assaulted a 37-year-old friend of the property owner. The property owner then tried to get Puckett to stop, but Puckett then came at him. The property owner told police that he told Puckett to stop or he would shoot him. Puckett continued, and was then struck in the hip.

Puckett was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he was treated and released.

Officials believe that Puckett was under the influence of illegal drugs. Deputies are working to obtain an arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault and trespassing for Puckett. He has not been arrested at this time.