Man accused of stealing, then burning, vehicles

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is accused of stealing an ATV and two trailers, then setting them on fire.

44-year-old Kevin Hall is also accused of setting his own truck on fire after all of the items were impounded by police, according to the Journal Gazette.

Court filings say he has been charged with two counts of arson, three counts of theft, and three counts of insurance fraud, among other charges. Police caught Hall after someone got video of him towing one of the stolen trailers.

He’s also accused of using a dead man’s name when selling another vehicle.