Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in DeKalb County

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after deputies say he stabbed his girlfriend and them led them on a chase.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 2300 block of CR 35 Saturday at 1:40 p.m. Saturday after a woman called saying she was stabbed by her boyfriend. When officers arrived, the victim had a large cut on her neck and chest.

The woman told deputies that she wanted to end her relationship with Daniel L. Snow, 45, but that’s when Snow allegedy threatened to kill himself and her animals. When the victim tried to call 911, she says Snow took her phone and cut her on the neck with a kitchen knife. When she says Snow tried again, he cut her on the hand and chest. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies were told Snow left in a red pickup truck, and found the vehicle near SR 8 and SR 327. After a pursuit, the drive stopped in the 300 block of CR 48. Police say he then held a knife to his throat and then got back into the truck and driving off.

The chase finally ended in Noble County on SR 3 after stop sticks were used twice and the truck had 3 flat tires. Police say Snow refused to exit the vehicle and starting drinking a bottle of vodka and cut himself on the neck. Deputies broke a window and took him into custody. He was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

After his release, he was transported to the DeKalb County Jail. He is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and domestic battery. The victim is still hospitalized.