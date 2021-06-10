Man accused of quadruple murder pleads not guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne man accused of murdering a woman and three children back on June 2 pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, entered the plea and asked for a public defender according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

He is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Sarah Zent, 26, and her three young children. The victims were found dead in a home in the 2900 block of Gay Street last week.

Hancz-Barron was arrested in a Lafayette apartment complex that afternoon.

He is due in court for another hearing on June 23.