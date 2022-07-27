Man accused of arson after fire at O’Daniel lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): Dewey Fredrick told police that he bought a Jeep from O’Daniel Automotive in 1986 that had a bad motor, and the Fort Wayne dealership refused to make things right.

That was Fredrick’s reasoning for tossing road flares into three Jeeps at an O’Daniel lot on July 17th. Court documents reveal that he caused nearly $75,000 worth of damage. He also drove to another lot and used a knife to cut the top of a convertible Pontiac before setting the car on fire.

Fredrick told police he was upset he didn’t get to see the fires happen himself. “It was time for the chickens to return to roost,” he told police in a recorded interview.

Fredrick is facing four preliminary counts of level 4 arson after being arrested Friday.