Man accused in fatal “road rage” incident “would take it back” if possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man who was released from jail after being convicted of battery in a fatal road rage incident says he’s sorry.

“Everybody’s been hurt by this case,” Brandon Cook tells Fort Wayne’s NBC. “If I could take it back, I would take it back in a heartbeat.”

Cook was released on time served Tuesday. Last week he was convicted of misdemeanor battery charges, but acquitted of manslaughter, in an August 2018 incident on US 30 near Goshen Road.

Police say Cook beat 60-year-old Orlando Fernandez in an attack that apparently caused Fernandez to have a heart attack.

Cook adds that there are two sides to every story, and accuses the media of “limiting certain details” of the case. He says Fernandez almost caused an accident, then grabbed him near the throat while they were arguing.