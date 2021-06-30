MamaJo finishes Fort Wayne’s deep rock tunnel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It took over three years and involved boring through more than five miles of bedrock beneath the Summit City, and on Thursday morning, officials announced that the massive tunnel boring machine nicknamed “MamaJo” had reached her destination.

A 16 food diameter tunnel that’s nearly five miles long, 220 feet below the surface was built to store and transport sewage during heavy rains, which will protect the three rivers from overflows, benefitting the entire community.

Boring began near Glasgow and Dwenger Avenue and proceeded underground across 14 neighborhoods on both sides of the river, ending at Foster Park.

“I’m encouraged and impressed by the work that’s being done to protect neighborhoods and preserve our rivers through the MamaJo investment,” said Mayor Henry. “Today’s deep rock tunnel accomplishment sends a strong message that Fort Wayne is committed to reducing combined sewer overflows. It’s also vital that we continue to be proactive and innovative in order to be a high-performing city that’s meeting the needs of residents, neighborhoods and businesses now and in the future.”

The Deep Rock Tunnel is the largest construction and public investment project in the City’s history. The $188 million investment is designed with a life expectancy of more than 100 years. World renowned construction contractors S.A. Healy/Lane Construction, and Salini Impregilo, partnered to construct the tunnel. The companies have built deep-rock tunnels in more than 50 countries.

Quick Facts

24,519 feet (nearly 5 miles) of tunnel stretching from Glasgow Ave. to Foster Park

14 million tons (28 billion pounds) of material have been mined

When operational, the tunnel will reduce combined sewer overflows by 94 percent

The best mining day was January 19 th , 2021, with 115 feet constructed

, 2021, with 115 feet constructed The tunnel is 220 feet below the earth’s surface

The interior tunnel diameter is 16 feet

The tunnel is made up of 4,878 rings; each is made up of six concrete segments

850 million gallons of combined sewage can travel through the tunnel each day

MamaJo’s name was created with the first two letters from Fort Wayne’s three rivers: Ma from the St. Mary’s, Ma from the Maumee, and Jo from the St. Joseph

Projects to complete by 2023