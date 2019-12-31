Make a New Year’s Eve Menu Splash with Pork

Pork-for-New-Years

Happy New Year greetings are in order on this final day of 2019, and for last minute inspiration on great food items to serve tonight check out the Pork Checkoff online. National Pork Board Marketing Communications Director Jason Menke says they offer many New Year’s Eve ideas, including Chinese food for those who count that as one of their traditions.

“We’ve got a number of Asian-inspired recipes on the pork board’s YouTube page,” he said. “We’ve added some really great recipes there. There’s a stir-fried pork in garlic sauce. We’ve got sheet pan Korean pork chops, so if you’re looking to add a little more Asian flavor for your New Year’s Eve meal, we’ve certainly got you covered there. If you’re looking for something a little bit more formal, about a month ago we posted a fantastic recipe for herb crusted pork rib roast in a red wine sauce.”

The Pork Checkoff is utilizing social media and YouTube for good reason, according to Menke.

“With the decline of people taking family and consumer science classes and home ec classes in high school, people are learning how to cook differently,” he explained. “They’re all going online for those moments of ok, I’m cooking for my family or I’m having friends over for a holiday celebration. What do I do and how do I do it? So, we’ve really put a lot of time and energy into not only creating our own content on our channel, but also working with YouTube influencers that work in the food space as well as some of the health and nutrition creators to make sure that we’re engaging them and they’re providing content to their audience that they find meaningful and useful and relevant.”

For more visit https://www.pork.org/ and for Indiana Pork’s recipes visit http://www.forkmorepork.com/.