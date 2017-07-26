Majority of Senate votes against Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON (WOWO): The US Senate voted against a proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, without a replacement in place Wednesday.

The “repeal only” measure was brought for a vote after all Senate Democrats and nine Republicans also opposed a procedural vote on a plan to repeal and replace the law.

Republican leaders are now expected to fall back on a third measure that only repeals portions of the law, such as the medical device tax and individual mandate.

The New York Times has posted a tracker of how each Senator voted here.

President Donald Trump and Republican leaders have made repealing Obamacare, and replacing it with their own health care plan, a top priority for this year.