Major updates coming to I-69 and Illinois Rd

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Construction will be underway next week on the I-69 interchange at Illinois Road.

Crews will be removing the loop ramps on the northeast and southwest side, and re-aligning a diagonal ramp on the southeast side that intersects with Illinois Road. Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that Illinois Road will be resurfaced from Scott Road to Magnavox Way, and that a new traffic signal will be installed. Officials say this will improve safety and ease congestion.

(Photo courtesy of ABC-21)