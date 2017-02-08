INDIANA, (WOWO): A major recall of potentially contaminated dog food in 15 states now includes Indiana.

Evanger’s Dog and Cat Food Company of Wheeling, Illinois, is voluntarily recalling specific its “Hunk of Beef” product due to potential contamination with the deadly drug, pentobarbital. Animals that ingest the drug can experience side effects that include, in extreme cases, death. The affected “Hunk of Beef” products were manufactured during the week of June 6th through the 13th of 2016. This is the first recall in Evanger’s 82-year history. Five dogs have become ill from the tainted food, and one of them died.

The affected lots numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020.

The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

Although it has been verified that little or no product remains on store shelves, consumers are asked to return recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 847-537-0102 between 10 AM and 5 PM Central Time, Monday through Friday.

U.S. citizens can report complaints about FDA-regulated pet food products by calling the consumer complaint coordinator in your area or go to http://www.fda.gov/petfoodcomplaints.