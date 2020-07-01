Major grants announced for 17 Fort Wayne Non-Profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has announced that the city will invest almost 445-thousand dollars in Federal grants in local non-profit programs that assist low and moderate income residents.

The Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds will target shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development. The Mayor made the announcement yesterday at Brookmill Court which will host a new Boys & Girls Club. Due to the Pandemic, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development waived restrictions on how much funding can be invested in non-profit agencies.

“During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our non-profit partners,” said Mayor Henry. “These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable services to improve their quality of life.”

The full list of agencies are as follows:

Boys and Girls Clubs Brookmill Boys and Girls Club Provide a new Boys and Girls Club location at Brookmill Court, a Fort Wayne Housing Authority property. $25,000 Brightpoint Coordinated Entry to Prevent Homelessness Provide HUD-mandated assessment and case management for homeless individuals in order to place them in shelter. $25,000 Catholic Charities Mission Possible Provide case management and services to support the transition of Rescue Mission residents to community living. $29,840 Housing Opportunities Program / Fort Wayne Housing Authority TREAT (transportation, readiness, education and training) Provide employment and personal finance training as well as transportation to and from work for Housing Authority residents. $15,000 Just Neighbors / Interfaith Homeless Network Outreach Case Manager Provide case management to help homeless families secure shelter and monitor their progress. $30,000 Language Services Network Translation and Interpretation Services Expand capacity to offer translation and interpretation services for low-income residents. $15,000 Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, Inc. LSSI (Lasting Stability and Success for Individuals)Works Provide a comprehensive system of training and coaching for individuals focused on obtaining sustainable employment. $30,000 RSVP of Allen County, Inc. / Volunteer Center Second Chance Legal Clinic Initiative Provide legal assistance to help individuals with expungement of criminal records and reinstatement of driving privileges, both of which pose significant barriers to employment and self-sufficiency. $20,000 The Literacy Alliance Pre-HSE Classes Provide supportive, pre-high school equivalency (pre-HSE) classes utilizing laptops for e-learning. $20,000 Turnstone Hope Provided by Empowerment Provide mental health counseling for individuals with disabilities. $15,000 Vincent Village Village Care Car Provide transportation for Vincent Village residents to and from work, job training and/or health care appointments. $20,000 Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana Liberty Landing Veterans Employment Program Comprehensive employment program for veterans who are homeless. $20,000 Renaissance Pointe YMCA College and Career Readiness Support the expansion of the College and Career Readiness program for middle and high school students. $20,000