Major grants announced for 17 Fort Wayne Non-Profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has announced that the city will invest almost 445-thousand dollars in Federal grants in local non-profit programs that assist low and moderate income residents.

The Community Development Block Grant and Emergency Solutions Grant funds will target shelter, employment skills, domestic violence support and youth development. The Mayor made the announcement yesterday at Brookmill Court which will host a new Boys & Girls Club. Due to the Pandemic, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development waived restrictions on how much funding can be invested in non-profit agencies.

“During this troubling time, I am grateful that we are able to provide such substantial support for our non-profit partners,” said Mayor Henry. “These dollars will help our most vulnerable residents during a time of crisis and provide valuable services to improve their quality of life.”

The full list of agencies are as follows:

Boys and Girls Clubs Brookmill Boys and Girls Club Provide a new Boys and Girls Club location at Brookmill Court, a Fort Wayne Housing Authority property. $25,000
Brightpoint Coordinated Entry to Prevent Homelessness Provide HUD-mandated assessment and case management for homeless individuals in order to place them in shelter. $25,000
Catholic Charities Mission Possible Provide case management and services to support the transition of Rescue Mission residents to community living. $29,840
Housing Opportunities Program / Fort Wayne Housing Authority TREAT (transportation, readiness, education and training) Provide employment and personal finance training as well as transportation to and from work for Housing Authority residents. $15,000
Just Neighbors / Interfaith Homeless Network Outreach Case Manager Provide case management to help homeless families secure shelter and monitor their progress. $30,000
Language Services Network Translation and Interpretation Services Expand capacity to offer translation and interpretation services for low-income residents. $15,000
Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, Inc. LSSI (Lasting Stability and Success for Individuals)Works Provide a comprehensive system of training and coaching for individuals focused on obtaining sustainable employment. $30,000
RSVP of Allen County, Inc. / Volunteer Center Second Chance Legal Clinic Initiative Provide legal assistance to help individuals with expungement of criminal records and reinstatement of driving privileges, both of which pose significant barriers to employment and self-sufficiency. $20,000
The Literacy Alliance Pre-HSE Classes Provide supportive, pre-high school equivalency (pre-HSE) classes utilizing laptops for e-learning. $20,000
Turnstone Hope Provided by Empowerment Provide mental health counseling for individuals with disabilities. $15,000
Vincent Village Village Care Car Provide transportation for Vincent Village residents to and from work, job training and/or health care appointments. $20,000
Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana Liberty Landing Veterans Employment Program Comprehensive employment program for veterans who are homeless. $20,000
Renaissance Pointe YMCA College and Career Readiness Support the expansion of the College and Career Readiness program for middle and high school students. $20,000

 

Organization Name Program Program Description  ESG Funding  
Brightpoint Rapid Re-Housing /Homelessness Prevention Help secure housing for homeless individuals and provide case management services to help them reach self-sufficiency. $50,584.40
Housing Opportunities Program / Fort Wayne Housing Authority Ready to Rent Help secure housing for homeless individuals and provide case management services to help them reach self-sufficiency. $50,584.40
Vincent Village Shelter Support homeless individuals with shelter and case management. $19,500
YWCA of Northeast Indiana Domestic Violence Shelter Support the crisis shelter that houses families or individuals fleeing domestic violence. $40,000

 

