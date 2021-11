FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced for stealing mail from over 200 people.

39-year-old George T. Oliver Jr. was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to mail theft. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Oliver was sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by two years probation.

He led police on a brief chase early this year, after which they found 269 pieces of stolen mail from 236 different victims. Authorities didn’t say just why he stole the mail.