Mad Ants to retain Gansey as coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Steve Gansey will return as head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

The team’s NBA Affiliate, the Indiana Pacers, made the announcement Tuesday morning that they’ve extended his tenure. Gansey has been head coach since the Pacers bought the Mad Ants in August 2015.

Before then, Gansey served as a team intern and assistant coach over the years.

General Manager Brian Levy says Gansey has shown “great professional and personal development” in his time as head coach.

Last season the Mad Ants went 30-20 last season under Gansey, exiting the NBA D-League Playoffs in the first round.