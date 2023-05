FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants are moving to Noblesville.

The Indiana Pacers and the City of Noblesville announced Monday a partnership to bring the Mad Ants to Noblesville.

The NBA G-League team is expected to play in a new arena to start the 2024-25 season, with the team playing at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the meantime.

The franchise will remain the Mad Ants next season, but will have a new name and mascot to start the 2024-25 season.