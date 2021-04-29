Mad Anthonys Pro-Am to return for 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A popular Fort Wayne charity fundraiser will be returning to its classic, in-person golf event this year.

This year’s Mad Anthonys Pro-Am will pair golf professionals with amateurs as they seek to raise money for the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House. Players will compete in 31 five-person groups, with each group featuring a professional teamed up with four amateurs. The pros will also be playing for their share of $25,000 in prize money.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer an in-person event this year, we’re thrilled to return to our legendary pro-am format, and – most importantly – we’re thrilled to once again be able to help raise money for Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House,” said Sherri Miller, president of Mad Anthonys. “This year’s event will bring together the best our state has to offer when it comes to golf, as well as the best our community has to offer when it comes to supporting those in their time of need.”

This year’s event, scheduled for June 28th at the Fort Wayne Country Club, is being sponsored by the Lutheran Health Network. Click here for more information.