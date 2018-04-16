Mad Anthonys names Brian Kelly and Doug McKibben 2018 Red Coat recipients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mad Anthonys announced Monday that Notre Dame Head football coach Brian Kelly and local business leader Doug McKibben will receive Red Coats at this year’s Red Coat Dinner, held June 22 at Fort Wayne Country Club.

The Mad Anthonys annual charity golf event will then take place June 23 also at Fort Wayne Country Club.

“Doug has been a successful business leader and an important part of the Mad Anthonys

for many years, and his contributions as an employer, volunteer and leader have had a tremendously positive impact on our community,” said Mike Wallace, president of Mad Anthonys. “At the same time, Coach Kelly has more than proven himself as a coach, leader, father and husband – and his commitment to community support and helping those in need reflects our values at Mad Anthonys

perfectly.”

McKibben founded what would become the Glenbrook Automotive Group 40 years ago when he opened Glenbrook Dodge in Fort Wayne in 1978. Today, Glenbrook Automotive Group is one of the largest dealership groups in northern Indiana. McKibben has long been a supporter of youth sports in northeast Indiana, including helping with the Lifetime Sports Academy and he’s been a longtime supporter of athletic programs for both the University of Saint Francis and Purdue Fort Wayne. He’s been a member of Mad Anthonys for almost 30 years.

Kelly was named head coach at Notre Dame in 2009 and has compiled a 59-37 record in his seven seasons there. Just as prominent as Kelly’s successes are on the field so are his philanthropic efforts. In 2007, he and his wife, Pacqui – a multiple-time survivor of breast cancer – founded the Brian Kelly Family Foundation. Renamed the Kelly Cares Foundation in 2009, the organization has raised and donated more than $4 million to causes aligned with the foundation’s vision and mission of support for organizations focused on health, education and community needs.

Kelly and McKibben join a long list of previous Red Coat recipients including Neil Armstrong, John Wooden, Bob Knight, Gene Keady, Peyton Manning and Vice President Mike Pence.

For information on the organization and the event, visit madanthonys.org.