FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne children’s charity got a financial boost Wednesday.

Mad Anthonys Board President Sherri Miller tells WOWO News the combined fundraising total from their golf Pro-Am back in June and their annual Red Coat Gala in September led to a $105,000 donation to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Hope House yesterday.

The Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation has given more than $3-million to the Hope House since their partnership began. SOQ