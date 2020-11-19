Mad Anthonys donates $50,000 to Children’s Hope House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation gave $50,000 to Children’s Hope House Thursday.

The donation comes despite the foundation losing its charity classic and red coat dinner due to the pandemic.

A matching program raised an additional $28,892 through the Hope House’s Hopeloween event, bringing the total funds raised to nearly $80,000.

“Even though the Charity Classic and Red Coat Dinner were cancelled this year, the needs of the families we serve did not go away,” said Melissa Dessaigne, executive director of the Hope House. “This year in particular, we are incredibly grateful to the Mad Anthonys Children’s Foundation for their incredible commitment to the Hope House – and their tireless efforts to support our mission through these difficult circumstances.”

The Mad Anthonys is a charity made up of business leaders and professionals in northeast Indiana, and the Hope House provides nearby lodging and support for families of children undergoing pediatric and neonatal treatment.