Mackin sentenced to 117 years for half-brother’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 117 years behind bars Monday for the death of his half-brother.

Joshua Mackin, 34, was sentenced for the February 2018 shooting death of Samuel Westlake, 37, over a relationship between Westlake and Mackin’s girlfriend, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. Mackin was convicted last month.

RELATED: Fatal shooting near Fort Wayne hotel ruled murder, shooter charged

Mackin shot Westlake multiple times in the head and torso after the two were arguing outside the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel.

Mackin’s attorney says they will appeal the sentence.