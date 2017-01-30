LYFT STATEMENT: Uber prices surge during protests, while Lyft donates to ACLU

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lyft, just recently available in Fort Wayne, issued a “Defending Our Values” statement to users Sunday night. (See below.) The statement followed multiple protests at John F. Kennedy International Airport demanding all of those blocked by travel bans to be let in.

Lyft officials claim the prices for Uber (a similar ride service) surged during the protests, while Lyft donated $1 million to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Now thousands of Uber accounts are being deleted due to an act of protest by users accusing Uber of strike breaking, as they were the only ground transportation that stayed available during the protest.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance called for a strike during the demonstrations along with Lyft. Meanwhile, the hashtag #DeleteUber is now igniting.

You can read Lyft’s full statement below: