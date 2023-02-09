Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio.

Lutheran Life Villages will host an open house at the newly-acquired facility later this month. The event will also debut the location’s new name, Lutheran Life Villages, The Village at Inverness.

“The addition of North Woods Village increases our ability to provide residents with the specialized care they need when they need it,” said Alex Kiefer, CEO of Lutheran Life Villages. “We are excited to welcome North Woods staff members, residents and their families into the Lutheran Life Villages family of communities.”

The acquired assisted living center opened its doors in 2015 to treat Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and other memory impairments, and provide care for independent living.

North Woods Village operates two additional locations, one in Mishawaka and one in Kalamazoo, Michigan, which will continue to be owned and operated by North Woods Village.

“Our passion for caring for seniors and their families aligned,” added Dane Slabaugh of North Woods Village. “Lutheran Life Villages is a recognized leader in senior living and healthcare, and we feel confident in the standard of care, continuity of service and expertise their world-class team will provide for our residents.”

The nonprofit says the transition will be seamless for residents, families and staff.

In addition to North Woods, Lutheran Life Villages operates four other Fort Wayne-area senior communities.